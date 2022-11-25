North Texans line up outside retail stores to land Black Friday deals

The growing popularity of online holiday shopping is still not enough to kill a post-Thanksgiving tradition.

Shoppers lined up before dawn Friday at several major retailers in North Texas.

Best Buy in Dallas opened its doors at 5 a.m. Many of those in line said the PlayStation 5 is the hot item.

Shoppers said they'd rather get their hands on it in person even if the same deal is available on a website.

"It's cold out. We're having a good time. There's great deals," said shopper Sean Maloy. "There's something about going in the store, picking it out, kind of beating the crowd, figuring out how you can take advantage of it and really just finding the best deal for yourself."

Many retailers are starting to scale back hours for their after-Thanksgiving sales events.

But others like Best Buy, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Kohl's and JC Penney still opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Consumers are expected to spend about $830 this holiday season.