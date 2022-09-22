North Texans Giving Day urges people to support local charities they are passionate about

article

It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day that helps more than 3,000 local nonprofits collect donations to support their missions.

The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

North Texans are encouraged to follow their passions and make a donation to the organizations and causes they believe in.

Here are just a few of the worthy causes asking for support.

Tango Charities: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/tangocharities

Valor Ranch: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/valorranchtx

Wildlife on the Move: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Wildlife-On-The-Move

Union Gospel Mission Dallas: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Ugmdallas

ChildCareGroup: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/childcaregroup

Ethos Education Group: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Ethos-Education-Group

Last year, the North Texas Giving Day campaign helped raise more than $66 million for local charities.

For more information or to find a charity to support, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org. The website also has information on how people can donate their time or contribute to a cause as a volunteer.