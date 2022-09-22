North Texans Giving Day urges people to support local charities they are passionate about

article
DALLAS - It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day that helps more than 3,000 local nonprofits collect donations to support their missions.
The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
North Texans are encouraged to follow their passions and make a donation to the organizations and causes they believe in.
Here are just a few of the worthy causes asking for support.
Tango Charities works to fight hunger
One of the nonprofit organizations asking for your help on North Texas Giving Day is Tango Charities. The group broke a Guinness World Record in Arlington recently by making more than 10,000 sandwiches. Those thousands of sandwiches helped further Tango Charities' mission to feed children.
Tango Charities: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/tangocharities
North Texas nonprofit Valor Ranch serves female veterans
North Texas Giving Day supports more than 3,000 nonprofits as only North Texans can. Good Day talked to Keri Wilcox, the found of Valor Ranch. It's a local organization that supports female veterans in a variety of ways.
Valor Ranch: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/valorranchtx
Wildlife on the Move turns injured animals into ambassadors
One of the many nonprofits participating in North Texas Giving Day this year is Wildlife on the Move. The organization helps rehab injured animals and uses them as ambassadors to raise awareness about their wild cousins.
Wildlife on the Move: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Wildlife-On-The-Move
Union Gospel Mission working to fight homelessness
The volunteers with Union Gospel Mission are making a point to address homelessness. They're camping out on the roof and doing challenges until the nonprofit is able to meet its fundraising goal for North Texas Giving Day. Good Day's Hanna Battah went to find out more about their cause.
Union Gospel Mission Dallas: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Ugmdallas
Dallas nonprofits focus on childhood education
North Texans are on a mission to show support for local charities on this North Texas Giving Day. Good Day's Hanna Battah talked with Melissa Hammonds and former Dallas Cowboys player Everson Walls. Their two organizations, ChildCareGroup and Ethos Education Group, are working to make sure all kids in Dallas get the education they deserve.
ChildCareGroup: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/childcaregroup
Ethos Education Group: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Ethos-Education-Group
Last year, the North Texas Giving Day campaign helped raise more than $66 million for local charities.
For more information or to find a charity to support, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org. The website also has information on how people can donate their time or contribute to a cause as a volunteer.