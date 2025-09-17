North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch-off

article

The Brief A North Richland Hills resident has claimed a $1 million winning scratch lottery ticket. The winning ticket was for the Million Dollar Loteria game and was purchased in Fort Worth. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous, which is a legal right for Texas lottery winners.



A person from North Richland Hills has claimed a winning scratch lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Tuesday.

North Texas lottery winner

What we know:

The winning scratch ticket was part of the game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at C&D Kwik Stop #2, located at 2401 W. Seminary Drive, in Fort Worth.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Dig deeper:

This was the first of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $363.5 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, including breakeven prizes.