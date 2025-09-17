North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch-off
article
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A person from North Richland Hills has claimed a winning scratch lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Tuesday.
North Texas lottery winner
What we know:
The winning scratch ticket was part of the game Million Dollar Loteria.
The ticket was purchased at C&D Kwik Stop #2, located at 2401 W. Seminary Drive, in Fort Worth.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Dig deeper:
This was the first of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $363.5 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, including breakeven prizes.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Lottery.