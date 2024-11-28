Woman, 21, killed in Thanksgiving Day crash with wrong-way driver in North Richland Hills

A young woman was killed Thanksgiving morning in a crash with a wrong-way driver in North Richland Hills.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on Northeast Loop 820.

North Richland Hills police say a 45-year-old man was driving the wrong way on the eastbound toll lanes when he crashed head-on into a 21-year-old female driver.

The woman was killed on impact.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if the driver was impaired or had a medical emergency.

Investigators are looking into the accident before police determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The woman’s name will be released once family members have been notified.