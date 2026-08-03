North Fort Worth fire damages 2 duplexes, displacing 18 residents
FORT WORTH, Texas - 18 people were displaced on Sunday after a fire damaged two duplexes on the north side of Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Fire department responds to duplex blaze
What we know:
The Fort Worth Fire Department responded around 4:20 p.m. to a residential fire near the intersection of Howling Coyote and Saddle Blanket. Firefighters arrived to find a duplex burning, with the flames spreading to an adjacent duplex.
Crews brought the fire under control at approximately 4:50 p.m. No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured, according to the department.
Nine adults and nine children are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross because of fire and smoke damage and the loss of power during firefighting operations.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Fire Department.