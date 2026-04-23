Dallas police: Driver killed after car strikes signal pole in North Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼ North Dallas crash (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A man died Thursday morning after his vehicle struck a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Frankford and Preston roads in North Dallas. Police say the driver was traveling alone around 2:15 a.m. when he drove straight through a right-turn lane and lost control of the vehicle. The victim was found unresponsive and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



A man died at a hospital after crashing into a traffic signal pole in North Dallas early Thursday morning, police said.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash at the intersection of Frankford and Preston roads around 2:15 a.m. First responders found a car had struck a signal pole with an unresponsive man trapped inside. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations show the man was driving alone when he traveled straight through a right-turn-only lane, causing him to lose control and strike the pole.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the man’s identity pending the notification of his next of kin.