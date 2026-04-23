Dallas police: Driver killed after car strikes signal pole in North Dallas
North Dallas crash (Terry Van Sickle)
DALLAS - A man died at a hospital after crashing into a traffic signal pole in North Dallas early Thursday morning, police said.
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash at the intersection of Frankford and Preston roads around 2:15 a.m. First responders found a car had struck a signal pole with an unresponsive man trapped inside. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigations show the man was driving alone when he traveled straight through a right-turn-only lane, causing him to lose control and strike the pole.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the man’s identity pending the notification of his next of kin.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police and firefighters.