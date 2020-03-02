North Dallas church reopens in borrowed space after tornado

article

For the first time since a tornado ripped through North Dallas in October, members of a church were able to meet in a temporary new home.

First Mexican Baptist Church members gathered Sunday in borrowed space at the old John Calvin Presbyterian Church.

The building is now owned by a private school and opened its door to the displaced congregation.

“We are all in this together and I think this is an opportunity for us and the church. It goes two ways,” said Mary Ann Greene, the founding director of the da Vinci School.

“The building is gone but the church is standing. Which is us, the body of Christ. So we’re just very happy and thankful,” said Nelsi Guerra, who attends the First Mexican Baptist Church.

The city of Dallas helped to form the partnership between the school and the church. The church will be allowed to use the building for at least a year.