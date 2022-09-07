Nonprofit awarded $100K grant for South Dallas improvements

article

A new grant will help a nonprofit make improvements to South Dallas.

Builders of Hope will use the $100,000 grant to turn vacant lots and abandoned buildings into places for businesses or housing.

They’ll target the Mill City neighborhood near Fair Park.

The grant was made possible by the Safe Communities Fund created by Mayor Eric Johnson.

"While it’s important to understand our history, I’m not about and what we should not be about in my opinion is spending all our money in relitigating the past. We’re here to build a better future for these communities," Mayor Johnson said.

Data has shown that blight remediation in other major cities has helped reduce crime.

It is part of the city of Dallas’ multi-party plan to reduce crime, which also includes policing strategies and school partnerships.