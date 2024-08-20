Jesuit Dallas football kicker dedicates season to raise money for faith-based recovery program

One of the top high school football kickers in the state and the son of a former Dallas City Council member is kicking for a cause this year.

The Jesuit Dallas senior is raising money for a local recovery program, and every kick counts.

His field goals and extra points have helped his team win games. But this season, those points mean so much more.

As a third-year varsity starter for the Jesuit Dallas football team, Noah McGough is no stranger to the pressure of putting his best foot forward.

The senior student doesn’t miss field goals too often. McGough is ranked one of the top field goal kickers in the country.

Last season, McGough scored the most field goals in Texas with a total of 17. This year, he wants those kicks to mean more than just field goals and extra points.

"I want to use every gift God’s given me to love and serve others," he said.

The high school senior plans to do this by asking people to make a dollar amount pledge for every point he scores throughout the season.

"I love kicking," he said. "And to be able to use that to help others and create change just makes it all the better."

McGough’s efforts will help the Men of Nehemiah, a faith-based recovery program for men battling drug and alcohol addiction.

Jim Ramsey is the CEO of Men of Nehemiah. He says the donations will go towards helping the organization expand to serve more men and families.

"He’s very good at what he does. We’re very good at what we do," he said. "So it’s a great way to put the two things together."

"I want them to feel that they’re sharing God’s love with others. They are helping people who need help," McGough said.

The fundraiser is a true combination of McGough’s two passions: helping others and playing football.

"Because every kick matters," he said. "But this year, every kick has more significance."

McGough says he’s already received $100 in pledges.

The first exhibition game for Jesuit Dallas is this Friday against Flower Mound.

If Jesuit makes it to the playoffs, McGough says he’ll continue to kick for a cause.