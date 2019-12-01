No problems at DFW Airport, Love Field on one of the busiest travel days

Many are now returning home after Thanksgiving, leaving plenty of long lines at airports across the U.S.

But at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field, it has been smooth sailing for the most part.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days, and some passengers were happy to land in Dallas after coming from cities with weather delays.

Just American Airlines alone has more than 7,000 flights, with nearly 750,000 customers around the country.

Dallas, unlike other parts of the country, had great weather on Sunday.

Some passengers said they took the earliest flights available to try and beat the crowds and inclement weather.

“We got held up a little bit at MSP because we had to de-ice the plane, but I got through security fast, granted I took a flight at 7 a.m. to beat the rush,” said Kale Filipovich, who arrived from Minneapolis.

“I’m coming back home. I have to go to work tonight. I was in Baltimore visiting my family,” said Guy Bailey. “It was a pretty smooth flight going and coming back.”

As of 5:30 p.m., at DFW, the evening arriving flights show on time for most flights.

In places like Minneapolis, there are some delays.

As for departing flights, all appear to be on time as well.