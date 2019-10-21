‘No problem, I can adapt’: Realtor gets clever after ‘for sale’ sign is vandalized

A Canadian realtor got creative with his marketing after one of his signs was vandalized.



Alan Stilwell, of Fredericton, New Brunswick, shared a photo of himself standing next to the vandalized sign. On his visage depicted on the sign, vandals apparently drew squiggly eyebrows, sunglasses, a squiggly mustache and a goatee, all etched in what looks like black marker.

Stilwell stood beside the sign in the photo, smiling, apparently having edited the same black-marker disguise onto his real face after the photo was taken.



“VANDALISM! No problem, I can adapt!” he wrote in a Facebook post on Oct. 13.





Since then, the quirky photo has garnered more than 18,000 shares, 15,000 reactions and more than 2,600 comments.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.