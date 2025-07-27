No injuries reported in Garland officer-involved shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway Blvd. and Colonel Dr.
Garland officer-involved shooting
What we know:
According to police, the person involved was not injured and was taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.
The details surrounding the officer-involved shooting have not been released. According to Garland Police officials, two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The shooting is still being investigated.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Garland Police Department.