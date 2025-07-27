No injuries reported in Garland officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief Garland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, July 27, around 1:45 a.m. The individual involved was not injured and was taken for a mental health evaluation. Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as part of standard procedure, and the investigation is ongoing.



Garland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway Blvd. and Colonel Dr.

Garland officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to police, the person involved was not injured and was taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

The details surrounding the officer-involved shooting have not been released. According to Garland Police officials, two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The shooting is still being investigated.

The identities of those involved have not been released.