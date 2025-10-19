No injuries after shootout in DeSoto, police arrest 2 for assault

article

The Brief Two 20-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a shootout in the parking lot of a DeSoto apartment complex. The incident began when the two suspects allegedly opened fire on a victim, who returned fire in self-defense; no one was injured. Multiple firearms were recovered during the investigation, which remains ongoing.



DeSoto Police Department responded to a report of gunfire in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on East Pleasant Run Road around 12:55 A.M. on Friday morning.

What we know:

DeSoto police say the incident was initially detected by the department’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system before multiple dispatch callers reported hearing gunshots and observing several individuals in the parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes, interviewed witnesses, and discovered over 30 shell casings on the property.

Police encountered an adult male who was later identified as the shooting victim.

Shootout Erupts

According to police, the victim was not injured and explained that he was sitting on the stairs outside his apartment when two male subjects approached him. After exchanging heated words, both suspects opened fire at him. DeSoto officers say in an act of self-defense, the victim retrieved his own firearm and exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Two Suspects Arrested and Charged

DeSoto officers detained both suspects at the scene. Through investigation, police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Noah Douglas Moran of Glenn Heights and 20-year-old Jashaun Lamonte Wofford of Waxahachie, both of whom were directly linked to the shooting.

Both suspects were subsequently arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Fortunately, no citizens or officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Investigation Ongoing, Firearms Recovered

Dig deeper:

DeSoto detectives responded to process the scene and conducted a thorough search of the apartment where the suspects were found hiding. Multiple firearms were recovered during the search.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the DeSoto Police Department at (469) 658-3050.