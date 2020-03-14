NJ city starts curfew, orders bars and restaurants to close

The city of Hoboken is ordering all bars to temporarily close and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery.

The temporary measure comes as the state is dealing with a growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a notice sent out late Saturday evening, the city said it is "doing everything possible to advance social distancing, including preventing large gatherings anywhere in the City. The health and safety of residents is my number one priority."

The policy specifically orders all bars and restaurant establishments, with and without a liquor license, to no longer serve food within the restaurant or bar. If a bar does not currently offer food, they will no longer be permitted to operate and are no longer permitted to serve alcohol, effective March 15th at 11 a.m. Any bar or restaurant that currently offers food service will be permitted to have takeout and delivery service.

A city-wide daily curfew will also go into effect from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., effective Monday, March 16th until further notice. During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes except for emergencies, or if they are required to work.

>RELATED: ENTIRE NJ TOWN TOLD TO SELF-QUARANTINE

As I’ve mentioned before, these are extremely challenging times, and we are seeing a substantial uptick of positive COVID-19 cases throughout New Jersey and throughout the world. The time is now to enact proactive policies that will help save lives in the long run. We’ve asked families with children to be a part of social distancing by closing our schools. We must all now do our part.

Advertisement

In a statement, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said: "I completely recognize that these measures will result in substantial changes and inconveniences to our daily lives. However, these measures are being taken to save lives and protect our residents. I strongly urge residents to continue to take every measure possible in order to practice social distancing, washing your hands, and sanitizing all surfaces."