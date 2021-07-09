NJ mother found dead in Tenn. after she, toddler were kidnapped

The body of the mother of a 2-year-old boy was found in Tennessee Saturday after police had issued a Amber Alert for the toddler when he and his mother went missing.

Authorities say that Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, abducted his son, Sebastian Rios, 2, and Sebastian's mother, Yasemin Uyar, 24, both of Rahway sometime on Friday.

An investigation by led authorities to identify Tyler Rios as a suspect when Sebastian did not show up for daycare on Friday, and Uyar did not arrive for scheduled work shifts. After a welfare check at Uyar's home found no-one inside, the New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert.

FOUND: Sebastian Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

Sebastian Rios was found unharmed in Monterey, Tennessee early on Saturday and Tyler Rios was taken into custody without incident. Later in the day, investigators located Uyar's body in a wooded area nearby, off of I-40.

Tyler Rios remains in custody in Tennessee, pending extradition back to New Jersey and is facing a first-degree kidnapping charged in connection with the alleged abduction of Sebastian Rios, and additional criminal charges are pending in connection with the death of Yasmine Uyar.

MISSING: Yasemin Uyaf (Via New Jersey State Police)

IN CUSTODY: Tyler Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

