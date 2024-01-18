Nichols Junior High in Arlington placed on lockdown Thursday morning; students, staff safe, district says

Nicholas Junior High School in Arlington was placed on lockdown on Thursday morning after reports that there was someone who possibly had a gun near the school.

The lockdown was put into place at 10:39 a.m.

Arlington police were called to the scene to investigate.

Arlington ISD's website says a room-to-room search at Nichols was complete, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:29 a.m.

Police said they did not locate anyone with a gun or any evidence of a credible threat.

The district says all students and staff are safe and that the school day is continuing as normal.