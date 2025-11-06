NFL world reacts to tragic death of Dallas Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland

The Brief Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Wednesday night at age 24 from an apparent suicide after a police pursuit and welfare check. The tragedy comes just two days after the second-year player scored his first NFL touchdown, leaving teammates and coaches stunned by the sudden loss. The death is serves as a stark and difficult reminder of the mental health crisis affecting even professional athletes across the sports world.



Just two days after celebrating his first NFL touchdown, the 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died on Wednesday night, leaving colleagues stunned, the league in mourning, and a stark reminder of the fragility behind mental health.

Police pursuit and discovery

The backstory:

The 24-year-old died from an apparent suicide following an overnight police pursuit on Wednesday evening around 10:30 p.m., when DPS troopers tried to stop a vehicle on the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs.

Videos from NTTA shows a trooper chasing a speeding car, but, investigators say, the trooper lost sight of the vehicle.

Just a few minutes later, the same vehicle, registered to Kneeland, was found crashed off the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway near The Star.

The initial reports were that Kneeland left the scene on foot.

A search began when officers received information Kneeland had expressed suicidal thoughts.

Plano police were asked to go to the residence registered to the wrecked vehicle around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, but no one was at the apartment on Columbus Avenue. 40 minutes later at 11:40 pm, plano police were asked to go back out on a separate welfare check call. Again, no contact was made.

Frisco police say they eventually found Kneeland at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to TMZ, which obtained the police traffic scanner audio, Kneeland texted his family concerning messages, including his girlfriend, who told police Kneeland was armed, and that he would "end it all."

What teammates and coaches are saying

What we know:

It appears, based on police dispatch audio, that the 24-year-old second year player was suffering from a mental health crisis. On Thursday, there is a tribute playing on the video board outside the team practice facility in Frisco.

FOX 4’s Jeff Kolb spoke with two of Marshawn’s former coaches with the Cowboys.

Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis both remember Kneeland for his smile and his joy.

Zimmer told FOX 4 that he could have picked a million other players who were struggling with mental health before Kneeland.

Mike Zimmer

Ellis was watching on Monday as Kneeland scored his first NFL touchdown on a blocked punt. He was the coach who lobbied hardest for Dallas to draft Kneeland and says he considered Marshawn to be like a second son of his.

Greg Ellis

Ellis says when the team comes back together next Monday in Frisco, it will be a new shock seeing Marshawn's locker, feeling his absence on the team plane. Greg's message to the team is to just keep playing for Marshawn..

Both coaches feel this tragedy strikes at an especially tough time, with the team spread out during this BYE week, unable to grieve together in person.

Zimmer has dealt with his own experience regarding suicide after losing his son,

Now both coaches are grieving along with the entire sports world.

Dallas Cowboys and NFL response

What they're saying:

The Cowboys organization released a statement regarding Kneeland’s passing:

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni started today's news conference with comments about Kneeland. He said, "The NFL is a brotherhood, you know, and so obviously that was on our mind this morning. And our thoughts and prayers go out to, you know, his family and the and the Dallas Cowboys. Yeah. It's it just puts things in perspective. And I don't really want to speak too much more on that."

Fans gather at The Star

Local perspective:

Kenshin O’Brien spent his Thursday lunch break at The Star. On a screen outside, a memorial for Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

"I just think it's really unfortunate the circumstances," said O’Brien. "I just wanted to see the tribute they had for him."

"It's terrible news. I just saw him against the Cardinals the other day. He had a touchdown. That was a great moment for him," said O’Brien.

Two women brought a sign honoring Kneeland, along with flowers and candles at the star. The two sisters actually met Kneeland after Monday night football, waiting to see the players after the game when they went to their vehicles. They even got to have a quick conversation with him.

"We are huge cowboys fans, and we felt like he was a huge to the organization, so we felt like it was really personal, like we met him on Monday, so we were just like in utter shock and I feel like it was somebody super close to me, so we felt it super personal, so I told her like hey I’d love to maybe star or just add a tribute memorial just to honor him what a great person and player he was," said Briana Martinez, one of the sisters.

Briana Martinez

Fans continue leaving signs and flowers at the star.

Mental Health: A Lingering Question

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.