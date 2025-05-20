NFL teams unanimously approve player participation in flag football for 2028 Olympics Games

article

The Brief NFL owners have approved the participation of NFL players in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This decision allows the NFL to collaborate with the NFLPA and Olympic bodies on rules for player involvement, including injury protection and salary-cap relief. Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 with six men's and six women's teams.



NFL owners passed a resolution, 32-0, on Tuesday at the Spring League Meeting in Minnesota to permit the participation of NFL players in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The approval allows the NFL to work with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of NFL players in flag football.

The resolution proposes injury protection and team salary-cap relief stemming from an injury to a player participating in the Olympics. NFL rules currently state that injuries that occur away from official team functions are classified as "non-football injuries" and teams are not required to pay a player's salary while the player recovers from the injury.

NFL player participation will begin with a tryout or qualification process in advance of the Olympic competition.

Olympic rosters will be selected by each country’s National Olympic Committees based on the proposal by the respective National Federations.

Flag football Olympic debut

Flag football makes its Olympic debut in 2028.

The Olympic flag football competition will consist of six men’s teams and six women’s teams composed of 10 players per team, with the game itself being a five-on-five format.

Flag football is governed internationally by the International Olympic Committee, which is recognized by the International Federation of American Football.

IFAF has 75 national member federations spanning every continent. A record 31 nations participated in the most recent IFAF Flag Football World Championships, mirroring the sport’s explosive grassroots growth, with 20 million players around the world.

What they're saying:

NFL Commissioner

"It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."

NFLPA Executive

"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we’re excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," said NFL Players Association Executive Director Lloyd Howell, Jr.

"We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety, and job."

IFAF President

"I warmly welcome the outcome of this vote, which promises to add another dimension to what is already shaping up to be a game-changing debut for flag football at the Olympic Games," said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

"The National Football League is home to the biggest stars in American football, who come from more and more countries, and now have the opportunity to shine on the greatest stage in world sport, showcasing everything that makes flag football a genuine worldwide phenomenon. IFAF’s 75 national federations join me in thanking our NFL partners for this further demonstration of their commitment to flag football in the Olympic movement. We will work together to ensure our sport contributes a defining element of LA28’s success."

LA28 Representatives

"There is no question that the 2028 Flag Football tournament at the LA28 Games will be one of the most exciting competitions in Olympic history, and the inclusion of NFL players will bring it to new heights," said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the support of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, its club owners and most importantly, the athletes, who we’ll look forward to watching on the field in 2028."

NFL Player reactions

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, spoke about the NFL's decision shortly after the vote to pass the resolution.

"To be honest, I'm at a loss for words," Jefferson told ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it's a dream."

What's next:

The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place July 14-30.