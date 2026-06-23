NFL will not hold 2026 Supplemental Draft, blocking Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby

article

The Brief The NFL will not hold a 2026 supplemental draft, which blocks Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby from joining the league this season. The league denied Sorsby's request due to concerns about completing a review of his college gambling history before the season begins. Sorsby plans to legally challenge the NFL's decision through the players' union, leaving his immediate football future up in the air.



Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby's path to the NFL hit another roadblock Tuesday after the league decided it will not hold a supplemental draft in 2026, effectively preventing the quarterback from joining an NFL team this season.

Not holding the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft

What we know:

Sorsby announced last week that he planned to enter the supplemental draft amid an ongoing legal battle with the NCAA and Big 12 Conference over his eligibility following a gambling scandal.

According to multiple reports, the NFL declined Sorsby's request for a supplemental draft, citing concerns about completing a review of his gambling history before the start of the season.

The decision leaves Sorsby unable to sign with an NFL team this year and likely pushes his next opportunity to enter the league until the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sorsby's College gambling scandal, eligibility battle

The backstory:

Sorsby was permanently ruled ineligible by the NCAA after admitting to placing thousands of sports wagers totaling about $90,000 during his college career, including bets involving Indiana football while he was a member of the program. A Texas judge later granted a temporary injunction restoring his eligibility at Texas Tech while the underlying lawsuit proceeds.

Related article

Legal challenges ahead

What's next:

Attorney Jeffrey Kessler said Sorsby intends to challenge the NFL's decision through the NFL Players Association, arguing the league's refusal violates the collective bargaining agreement and the law, according to ESPN Insider Pete Thamel.

The latest development raises new questions about Sorsby's football future and could further complicate the ongoing legal fight involving Texas Tech, the NCAA and the Big 12.