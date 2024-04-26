Expand / Collapse search
More newlyweds opting for a 'mini-moon'– here's why

By Daniel Miller
Published  April 26, 2024 12:41pm CDT
Personal Finance
Fox TV Stations

More couples opting for a 'mini-moon'

The latest trend for newlywed couples is taking a 'mini-moon' before the big honeymoon. FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo takes a closer look at why so many couples are opting for the new trend.

NEW YORK - Once the wedding festivities end, newlywed couples typically take off for an exotic getaway to get much-needed relaxation. 

But a new trend couples are considering is a vacation ahead of their honeymoon known as a "mini-moon," a shorter and occasionally cheaper option to a traditional honeymoon. 

Mini-moons are usually a five-day excursion that allows couples time off without the stresses of limited paid time off from work. 

RELATED: Love in the loo: Couple says 'I Do' in gas station bathroom wedding ceremony

These short vacations also give couples who invested a ton of their own money into their wedding a little more time to save up for a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon trip, according to Traveler’s Joy, an online honeymoon registry service. 

The concept of mini-moons aren't new but they gained popularity after the pandemic. Top destinations for these getaways are places easy to get to and navigate.

Couple-gets-married-on-the-beach.jpg

FILE-A couple gets married by an officiant on the beach on Valentine’s Day in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

RELATED: Eloping under the eclipse: Couples to get hitched during rare solar event

Something else newlywed couples are considering when planning these trips is finding an experience or setting that compliments the wedding. 

A benefit of the mini-moon is that it has the appeal of the actual honeymoon, with the extra perk that couples can have two getaways. 

Some of the popular destinations for mini-moons include Miami, Bermuda, St. Barts, and New York City, per Traveler’s Joy

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 