New Texas power plant being built as data centers sprout across state

The Brief A state loan is helping build a new power plant in North Texas. The Rayburn Electric Cooperative plant being built in Sherman, Texas, is scheduled to come online in 2028. The plant comes as the Texas Tribune reports on plans for the construction of over 240 power-hungry data centers across the state by 2030.



A new power plant is set to be built in North Texas as power-hungry data centers spread across the state.

What we know:

A loan from the Texas Energy Fund is helping pay for the construction of Rayburn Electric Cooperative’s newest natural gas-fired power plant in Sherman, Texas, according to the Texas governor’s office.

The 570-megawatt (MW) plant will be built next to an existing facility run by the cooperative. That’s enough energy to power a city of approximately 500,000 people.

Smokestacks of a power plant are seen in April 2025. (Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"As our region continues to grow, investments in safe, reliable, and affordable power remain critical," said Rayburn Electric Cooperative President and CEO David Naylor. "We are thankful to Governor Abbott, our legislators, and the PUCT for their continued leadership and focus on strengthening the ERCOT grid. We take great pride in being the first cooperative to qualify for and achieve funding under the Texas Energy Fund."

Big picture view:

The Texas Tribune reported Monday that there are at least 248 planned data centers set to open in Texas by 2030. Most of those are planned in urban and suburban counties. One project in Abilene will need up to 1,200 MW of electricity. Another near Amarillo could need up to 11,000 MW of power.

By the numbers:

According to officials, the plant will cost about $685 million to build. The $411-million loan from the Texas Energy Fund has a term of 20 years at an interest rate of 3%.

What's next:

The plant is scheduled to come online in 2028.