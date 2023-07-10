New summer hours now in effect for Fort Worth Zoo and Botanic Garden

The Fort Worth Zoo and Botanic Garden adjusted their hours this week for pretty much the remainder of the summer to combat hotter temperatures.

They will open an hour early and close an hour early.

This is the third year the zoo and garden have done this.

The summer heat is not backing down.

Starting Monday, the Fort Worth Zoo adjusted its hours to open an hour earlier and close earlier.

"Ultimately, it’s to provide some added comfort and relief to our guests well as our staff," said zoo spokesperson Avery Elander.

The new hours will last for the rest of this month and through August.

Elander hopes people will take advantage of the early advantage of the cooler morning hours and visit earlier.

"By the time in the afternoon when the temperatures are really into those triple digits, we have closed or are about to close," she said.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for all of North Texas on Monday.

In Fort Worth, the heat index was above 110 degrees. That increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Katy Lynch and her family came prepared with water and a cooler.

"They keep it nice and shady. They have the misters and the water. So they try to keep you cool why you’re here," she said.

Lynch says she's grateful for the adjusted hours because her young children enjoy the zoo.

"Especially in the early mornings for the young ones," she said. "They can be here. They can enjoy the animals and then get home before the heat hits."

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden also adjusted its times. It’s closing early, and people with memberships can come in earlier.

"Members can come in at 7 a.m. and enjoy an hour before admission to the general public and enjoy those cool morning hours," said spokesperson Steve Huddleston. "We just decided to adjust these hours because no one wants to be here in the late afternoon when it’s terribly hot anyway."

The Heat Advisory already in effect is set to last until Wednesday night but will likely be extended.