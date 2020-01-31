New Irving officer surprised by military son during swearing-in ceremony

article

One of the Irving Police Department’s newest officers was brought to tears during her swearing-in ceremony. Her son who has been stationed overseas for the past two years showed up to pin her badge.

Irving police released the heartwarming video Friday morning.

“All swearing-in ceremonies are special but every once in a while one tugs at your heart strings a little more than others,” the department said.

The video shows Chief Jeff Spivey hand Officer Erika Benning’s badge to her husband so he could pin it on her uniform. But then her son walks out from around the corner.

The new officer bursts into tears when she finally sees her son. He has been stationed overseas with the United State Army and the two have not seen each other in over two years, police said.

After a minute or two of hugs, Officer Benning’s son proudly pins the badge on his mother’s uniform. It’s a surprise she surely will never forget.

In a recruit bio on the Irving PD website, Benning said she knew she wanted to work for the department the moment she took her civil service exam. She said she is excited to start her rewarding career with the department.