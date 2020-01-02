New FDA dual labels will now show calorie count of entire food container

The Food and Drug Administration rolled out new food labeling guidelines on Jan. 1 that could make you think twice about eating that entire bag of chips.

Food labels are now required to have side-by-side columns that list how many calories are in a single serving as well as in an entire container.

“We know that Americans are eating differently, and the amount of calories and nutrients on the label is required to reflect what people actually eat and drink,” the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA said the change will make it easier for consumers to make informed decisions about their nutrition.

“The new label, including this dual column layout, will drive consumers' attention to the calories and Percent Daily Value of nutrients that they are actually consuming," the FDA said.

Manufacturers that make less than $10 million in annual food sales will have until 2021 to make the change.

