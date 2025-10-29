New Celina ISD lawsuit claims coach's son recorded over 30 children in locker room

article

The Brief A new lawsuit claims over 30 Celina families were notified their children were secretly recorded in a middle school locker room. The suit adds head coach Bill Elliott, the superintendent, and a principal, alleging a cover-up to protect Elliott’s son, Caleb, now facing criminal charges. Celina ISD says its third-party investigation is independent and that Coach Elliott remains on leave, barred from senior night events.



After a Celina ISD coach's son was arrested and the coach placed on leave for an incident involving child sex charges, a new lawsuit has been brought forward against the school for the handling of the situation.

Celina ISD lawsuit

What's new:

The new lawsuit claims "more than thirty (30) families have been notified that their children were victims" of the secret recordings in the locker room.

Nix Patterson is now the second law firm to represent victims in a lawsuit against Caleb Elliott and Celina ISD. This lawsuit, however, is the first to add his father, high school football coach Bill Elliott, as a defendant, as well as Celina ISD’s superintendent and middle school principal, claiming they covered up allegations in the months and years leading up to Caleb Elliott arrest.

Related article

The lawsuit claims Caleb Elliott "…began an illegal sexual relationship with a vulnerable teenaged student" while working at Celina High School. It claims "in an apparent attempt to quietly handle a scandal involving the son of the revered head coach, Celina ISD simply moved Caleb Elliott from Celina High School across the parkway to Moore Middle School."

The lawsuit also says that last school year, Caleb Elliott was caught placing hidden cameras in the boys’ locker room at Moore Middle School, and was temporarily banned.

In the town of Celina, home to reigning state football champions, hundreds of people have signed a change.org petition to allow Bill Elliott to participate in senior night ceremonies on Friday.

Celina ISD invasive recording arrest

The backstory:

Bill Elliott was placed on paid administrative leave last week amid a third-party investigation triggered by the arrest of his son Caleb Elliott.

Related article

Earlier this month, a group of boys told police Caleb Elliott was secretly recording them. Detectives reportedly found images of dozens of students on Caleb Elliott’s phone.

Celina ISD hired a third-party attorney to investigate all allegations. At a news conference Wednesday, state representative Mitch Little questioned if it’s truly an independent investigation.

What they're saying:

"And will we all get to see the results of this investigation or is it privileged to the school board?" Little asked.

Earlier this year, House Bill 4623, introduced by Little, was signed into law which allows easier access for families to sue school districts in sexual abuse cases.

Attorney Brad Beckworth said the petition aiming to include Bill Elliott in the game is poorly timed.

"Now is the time for this community to rally around these kids and not a football coach. Winning football games does not matter," said Beckworth.

What's next:

Celina ISD says Bill Elliott will not be allowed to attend Friday’s game despite the petition. It also insists the third-party investigator will be truly independent. It also says she’s cooperating with sharing findings with law enforcement.