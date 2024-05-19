Boyfriend charged with murder of missing New Braunfels woman: police

The boyfriend of a missing New Braunfels woman has been charged with her murder, says the New Braunfels Police Department.

19-year-old Adreanna Marie Flores went missing on May 19, 2023, and police launched an investigation into her disappearance.

The investigation eventually spanned over multiple jurisdictions, including San Antonio, Bexar County, Laredo and even New Mexico, and many agencies, such as the Texas Rangers, the Laredo and San Antonio police departments, New Braunfels CERT, numerous crime labs and the Comal County DA's Office.

The investigation has determined that Flores is deceased, police say.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Gilberto Sepulveda of San Antonio, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in her death. He is also facing other charges, including third-degree felony continuous family violence and third-degree felony repeated violation of a protection order.

Gilberto Sepulveda

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Sepulveda is currently in the Comal County Jail and bond has been set at a combined $813,000. A pre-trial hearing has been set for June, according to court records.

Those close to Flores are sharing how they want Flores to be remembered.

Tabitha Rich was a teaching assistant in Flores' classroom from first to fifth grade and kept in touch with her after she left elementary school.

"She was a really sweet girl. Very, very sweet. She loved making anybody smile," she said. "She was a really good mom. She was a great mom. She loved her babies. She loved her mama. She was a mama's girl."

She says when Flores went missing, they knew something wasn't right.

"I was devastated, and I was in shock actually, because at first it was, you know, we just knew she was gone," she said. "She would have never left her babies and she would have never left her mom. So we knew right away something was wrong."

She hopes an arrest is a step closer to closure, and that others in domestic violence situations will reach out.

"I'm glad that he's arrested. I hope that somehow he allows closure, like he tells us where she's at so her mom can get closure and her babies could have closure, because her mom will never stop fighting for her," Rich said. "Hopefully there's other women who could see her situation and see that sometimes you don't always get out. Like, you know, if you're in that situation to seek some type of help."

The investigation is ongoing.

In light of Flores' death, the New Braunfels Police Department is advising anyone who is a victim of dating or domestic violence to reach out for help. NBPD offers resources to victims of violent crime through its Victims Services Division.