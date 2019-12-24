Neiman Marcus sells three $35,000 champagne vending machines offered for Christmas season

article

It will be a decadent and bubbly Christmas for three people this year.

Neiman Marcus said it has sold three of the $35,000 Moet & Chandon Champagne vending machines it had for sale this holiday season.

The vending machine was one of the “Fantasy Gifts” listed in the 2019 Christmas Book, the store’s annual Christmas catalog.

The machine can hold 360 mini bottles of champagne (187 ml). But, the $35,000 price tag is only for the machine itself. The new owners will have fill it up with bottles that they buy on their own.