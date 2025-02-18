Neiman Marcus store in downtown Dallas to close

article

The Brief The Downtown Dallas location of Neiman Marcus will close on March 31, 2025. The first Neiman Marcus store was built in 1907 in downtown Dallas. A Saks Global spokesperson says they received notice from a landlord to terminate their occupancy, forcing the closure.



Less than a year after Neiman Marcus merged with Saks Fifth Avenue, the company announced the closing of their CityPlace offices and their flagship store in downtown Dallas.

In July 2024, FOX 4 News reported that Saks Fifth Avenue, the parent company of Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Off 5th, was buying Neiman Marcus. The acquisition was finalized in December 2024 for $2.7 billion.

Saks will also close its Bryant Park office in New York City.

Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus Closing

What they're saying:

A Saks Global spokesperson sent the following email on Tuesday:

"After more than a decade of negotiations, we received a notice from a landlord to terminate our occupancy, forcing us to close the Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas location effective March 31, 2025. This location has been a beloved institution in the community for more than a century, and we are disappointed to be losing a piece of Neiman Marcus history. For our impacted team members, transfer opportunities to nearby Neiman Marcus locations will be offered where possible, and those who are eligible will be offered appropriate separation packages.

Dallas is an important market for us, and we remain highly committed to upholding Neiman Marcus’ legacy there. We see a long-term opportunity to invest in our Dallas shopping experience, and look forward to serving customers at our other locations. With that, we’re excited to share plans for a $100 million renovation to reimagine our shopping experience at our NorthPark store, enabling us to offer a new level of luxury fashion and service at one of our premier store locations."

(Original Caption) Ca. 1945-1960-The Ervay Street entrance for Neiman Marcus in Dallas, TX. Two women leave, a doorman holds their packages and the door for them. They are walking towards a waiting car.

The backstory:

The original Neiman Marcus store was at the intersection of Elm Street and North Field Street in 1907. That building was destroyed in a fire in 1913. The company opened a new location in 1914 at Main Street and Ervay Street.

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020 during the pandemic, but exited bankruptcy later that year. It was founded in Dallas in 1907 and its name has become synonymous with high-end luxury items.