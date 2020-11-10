Neiman Marcus’ 2020 Christmas catalog includes luxury RV, Texas ranch trip and more

article

Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is not letting a few challenges this year stop a holiday tradition.

Neiman Marcus emerged from bankruptcy in September. Now the company is unveiling its fantasy gift catalog for the 2020 Christmas season.

The pandemic certainly had an impact on traditional malls and stores. So Neiman Marcus said it is focusing on staying comfortable at home or visiting remote locations within the United States.

For $185,000, shoppers can get a year’s worth of beef tenderloin from Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap, Texas.

The gift includes a visit to the restaurant and ranch south of Abilene and the chance to meet renowned rancher and chef Tom Perini. It also comes with custom cowboy boots.

Advertisement

The Bowlus Road Chief costs $255,000. It’s described as the most advanced RV in the world and comes with finishes that the maker likens to what is typically seen on a luxury yacht.

There’s a $345,000 getaway to a home in Alaska that includes a glacier exploration with a private guide. Another $345,000 pays for a stay at a ranch in California with a nutritionist, physician and life coaches.

The catalog also includes a $251,000 visit to a California winery for five people with a year’s supply of wine, a $145,000 game room and a $295,000 customized home library.

Neiman Marcus said the fantasy gifts this year are gifts that bring joy.