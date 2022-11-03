Need help paying for internet? Dallas County families may qualify for federal aid

article

More than 200,000 Dallas County households could get help paying for high-speed internet.

The Dallas County judge, Dallas ISD superintendent and broadband internet providers met Wednesday to encourage people to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The federal program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

MORE: Affordable Connectivity Program offers discounts on internet, laptops

It provides $30 a month to low-income families to put toward their internet bill.

"It’s more important now than ever because it’s so much of how we conduct business in schools, out of schools. And it does disadvantage those that are already disadvantaged when they don’t have access to internet," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

The program also offers $100 for eligible households to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/acp.