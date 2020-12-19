Nearly a week after his disappearance, search for missing Texas State student continues

Nearly one week after his disappearance, the search for 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry continued Saturday.

Assisted by Texas Search and Rescue, deputies with Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office combed through a rural area of the county near Luling. "They had planes, horses, search teams, dogs," explained Jason Landry’s father, Kent Landry.

RELATED: Texas State student still missing near Luling

Early Monday morning Jason Landry’s car was found on 2365 Salt Flat Road. Law enforcement believes he was involved in a single-car crash. The road is gravel and runs through an oil field. It parallels Highway 86. "He probably just wasn’t paying attention, missed a turn and wound up on that cold dark road," said Kent Landry.

RELATED: Hope fading as search for missing Texas State student ends third day

Advertisement

Sunday evening Jason Landry left Texas State for his family home in Missouri City, near Houston. He planned to stay there over Christmas break. "I’ve got presents to my son under that tree and I may not get to give them to him but I’m gonna keep praying and hoping I will." cried Kent Landry.

In and around the car, law enforcement found Jason Landry’s phone, wallet, and other personal items. They also found a small amount of blood. His father asks the community to keep an eye out for his son and share his missing person's poster.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Jason Landry is 6’1", approximately 170 pounds with brown eyes. He has an olive complexion, and a scar on his ankle. He has medium length hair and may have a goatee.

Saturday the Landry family stayed away from the search site. Investigators asked them to touch base with their son’s friends and work to gain access to his electronics, records, and accounts. "So they can start doing an investigation. Try to exactly figure out, what happened, how it happened, before the accident and then after."

RELATED: Search continues for missing Texas State student

Kent Landry, a pastor at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Missouri City, says he is leaning on faith. "I pray that I will hug him now, that he’s walking up my front steps right now. I pray for that. But, if that’s not true then… I’m gonna hug my son in heaven."

He says the last time he saw his son was Thanksgiving Break. "The last words he heard from me I hugged him and told him I loved him and that matters."

The pastor who calls this "every parent's worst nightmare" is asking members of the community to hug their own children and pray. Sunday, his church will hold a prayer vigil which will be livestreamed. "I know it’s okay with my son, wherever he is. If he’s home with us or he’s home with the Lord that’s okay," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS