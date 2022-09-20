National Voter Registration Day: Dallas County hosts drive-thru voter registration event

Dallas County is celebrating National Voter Registration Day and making a big push to register voters ahead of the November midterm election.

The county will be working to register people at its office near Interstate 35E and Round Table Drive in Northwest Dallas. The drive-thru event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day is less than two months away and there are some important races to follow.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: An I voted sticker is stuck to the pavement in the parking lot of the early voting location at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The most closely watched race will be the governor’s seat. Republican incumbent Greg Abbott is running for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

In the race for attorney general, Ken Paxton is also seeking a third term amid high-profile legal woes and an FBI investigation into abuse of his office. He faces civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza, a Democrat from Brownsville.

Other statewide positions on the ballot include lieutenant governor, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller and one of three seats on the railroad commission.

Dallas County will host more than a dozen other voter registration events.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 and election day is Nov. 8.