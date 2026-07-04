Nate Schatzline resigns from Texas House for job in Abbott's office

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The Brief State Rep. Nate Schatzline resigned from the Texas House Thursday. The Fort Worth Republican will assume the role of senior advisor on election policy for Gov. Greg Abbott. Schatzline served two terms in the Texas House representing District 93.



State Rep. Nate Schatzline resigned from the Texas House Thursday after being appointed as Gov. Greg Abbott's senior advisor on election policy.

The Fort Worth Republican made the announcement on X saying he was "proud of the work we've been able to accomplish over the last two sessions."

What they're saying:

"I am grateful for Governor [Greg Abbott]’s trust and look forward to helping him carry out his agenda of making Texas the blueprint for election integrity!," Schatzline said.

A release from the governor said Schatzline will "lead policy development and legislative strategy efforts related to election integrity."

"Nate Schatzline is a dedicated conservative leader with a proven record in the fight for election integrity," Abbott said. "His experience in the Texas House and service in the Trump Administration will be a tremendous asset as we protect the voices of Texas voters."

Schatzline could play a key role in influencing the legislature into taking up legislation that would require Texas voters to register with a political party, closing Republican primaries and stricter rules for voting by mail.

As a lawmaker, he introduced a bill that would have required Texans to register with a party in order to vote in that party's primary elections. The bill did not make it out of committee.

Schatzline also authored a bill that would have restricted mail-in voting to only those age 65 and older. That bill also failed, but would have stripped all other eligibility to vote by mail, including those with a disability or illness, those who are absent from the county and those who are in jail before a conviction.

Schatzline has served as senior director at President Donald Trump's National Faith Advisory Board and serves on the advisory board for The Justice Reform, a Fort Worth-based anti-human trafficking nonprofit.