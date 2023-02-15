Murphy Middle School on lockdown for ‘security concern’
MURPHY, Texas - The Plano Independent School District said one of its schools was put on lockdown Wednesday morning.
Murphy Middle School is actually in the Murphy city limits.
The district said there is a security concern but noted that students and staff are safe.
Officers are reportedly searching the campus as a precaution.
No one is being allowed in or out of the school.