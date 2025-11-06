Murder suspect arrested in connection with 2021 Arlington shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Alphonso Lewis Jr.
Police obtained a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Reyes on one count of capital murder. Reyes was found and taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Fort Worth on Oct. 30, 2025.
2021 Arlington Murder
The backstory:
Lewis was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside his apartment in the 6300 block of Rivertrail Circle on Dec. 10, 2021. Officers responded to the scene at 4:59 p.m.
Investigators believe Lewis and his killer were engaged in high-risk drug activity at the time of the shooting.
The investigation, which spanned several years, initially involved releasing surveillance footage showing a masked individual leaving the complex shortly after the shooting. A tip later led investigators to Reyes.
Detectives determined Lewis and Reyes knew each other through past drug transactions. Cell phone records placed Reyes near the apartment just before the shooting, and records later showed both Reyes’ and Lewis’ phones pinging in the same locations across Arlington afterward, suggesting Reyes had taken Lewis’ phone.
After consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, detectives secured the arrest warrant. Reyes is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department and the Tarrant County Jail.