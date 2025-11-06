Murder suspect arrested in connection with 2021 Arlington shooting

article

The Brief An arrest has been made in the December 2021 murder of Alphonso Lewis Jr. in his southwest Arlington apartment, with the suspect charged with capital murder. Jason Reyes, 39, was taken into custody in Fort Worth by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after an investigation that lasted nearly four years. The shooting is believed to have occurred during "high-risk drug activity," and phone evidence linked the suspect to the crime scene and the victim's missing phone.



The Arlington Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Alphonso Lewis Jr.

Police obtained a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Reyes on one count of capital murder. Reyes was found and taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Fort Worth on Oct. 30, 2025.

2021 Arlington Murder

The backstory:

Lewis was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside his apartment in the 6300 block of Rivertrail Circle on Dec. 10, 2021. Officers responded to the scene at 4:59 p.m.

Investigators believe Lewis and his killer were engaged in high-risk drug activity at the time of the shooting.

The investigation, which spanned several years, initially involved releasing surveillance footage showing a masked individual leaving the complex shortly after the shooting. A tip later led investigators to Reyes.

Detectives determined Lewis and Reyes knew each other through past drug transactions. Cell phone records placed Reyes near the apartment just before the shooting, and records later showed both Reyes’ and Lewis’ phones pinging in the same locations across Arlington afterward, suggesting Reyes had taken Lewis’ phone.

After consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, detectives secured the arrest warrant. Reyes is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond.