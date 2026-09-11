New-look Dallas Cowboys defense faces first test vs. New York Giants to open 2026 NFL season

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will open their 2026 season on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 13 at 7:20 p.m. It's the first chance for us to see the Cowboys' new-look defense, headlined by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and rookie safety Caleb Downs. Quarterback Dak Prescott enters his 11th NFL season, and is quite familiar with beating the Giants. His all-time record against Big Blue stands at 14-3.



It's finally time for Cowboys football! America's Team heads to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 13 in their first game of the 2026 NFL season.

Sunday marks the first chance for the new-look Cowboys defense to show how much of an improvement they made in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys begin 2026 season

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at AT&T Field on September 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys' first game of the 2026 NFL season will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13 on the road against the New York Giants.

The game will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

New-look defense

Christian Parker

After the 2025 defense gave up the most points in the NFL and ranked among the worst in franchise history, the Cowboys made big moves to improve it.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker will coach in his first game as a coordinator on Sunday.

He'll have several defensive pieces to work with to stop the Giants. Rookie safety Caleb Downs is expected to step in and make a big impact in his first NFL game.

Other new pieces are edge rushers Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence. Gary was acquired in a trade with the Packers in March, while Lawrence was taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

Players like Quinnen Williams, DaRon Bland, and Kenny Clark return in 2026, and hope a new staff and new teammates can help make big strides.

Offense keeps humming

George Pickens

On the offensive side of the ball, Dak Prescott returns for season No. 11 as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

He has historically dominated the Giants. Prescott's all-time record against Big Blue stands at 14-3.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens also return from a 2025 offensive unit that flourished under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Pickens is playing on the franchise tag, meaning he could be a free agent after this season ends.

Primary running back Javonte Williams returns as well.

The team will be missing All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith, who had surgery on his hand this week and will miss around a month. T.J. Bass will step in to play left guard in his stead.

The Cowboys are hoping Tyler Guyton will improve in his third NFL season at left tackle.

New faces in New York

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 22: New York Giants head caoch John Harbaugh watches the action during the preseason NFL game between the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL (Photo by Peter Expand

The other side:

The Cowboys' opponent also made a big coaching change in the offseason.

The Giants brought in Jim Harbaugh, the longtime head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, to be their new head coach.

Jaxson Dart will look to take steps in his second NFL season as the team's starting quarterback.

The team is hoping standout receiver Malik Nabers can return to form in 2026 after he suffered a season-ending injury early last year.

Harbaugh should help the Giants' defense continue to thrive. The team boasts edge rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, and added former Ohio State standout linebacker Arvell Reese in the NFL Draft this year.

And just for fun, old friend Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the Giants, returning to the place where he started his career in 2014.

What's next:

The Cowboys and Giants will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football on NBC.