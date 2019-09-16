Multiple children hospitalized after separate shootings Sunday in Tarrant County

Five children were shot Sunday in three separate incidents in Tarrant County.

One of them, a 4-year-old boy in Fort Worth, died Sunday morning after his young sibling got hold of a gun. Another 6-year-old boy in Arlington was shot in the head and remained in grave condition as of Monday evening.

All of the incidents are under investigation and drawing some strong reaction. All of the injured children were rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital, including the boy who died.

Fort Worth police say Truth Albright, 4, was at his home on Greengage Drive on Saturday night when he was shot by a gun being handled by his sibling, who's also a juvenile.

The alarming number of cases prompted reaction on Monday from the trauma team who treated them.

"It can happen anytime, anywhere. This weekend's kind of proven that and I think if you're going to have weapons in your house you need to be very cautious and understanding that this can happen and take all the precautions you can,” said Dr. Chad Hamner, Medical Dir. Trauma, Cook Children's.

Arlington PD continued to investigate a shooting on Cloyne Drive. A six-year-old boy shot in the head by a rifle remained hospitalized, fighting for his life. Investigators say the shooter is the boy's 10 or 11-year-old brother.

Another incident on Mahonia Way in Arlington sent an 8-year old girl to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her buttocks from a 9mm handgun described as a MAC-10 or Uzi. That weapon, police say, was stolen from Bastrop County near Austin.

The girl is expected to be okay. However, investigators are skeptical of the details provided -- that the girl sat on the weapon before it accidentally went off.

"We do a lot of community efforts to talk about securing firearms, making sure that they're inaccessible to children, because quite frankly kids and guns, they do not mix,” said Chris Cook, Arlington PD spokesman.

A fourth shooting on Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth left two adults with injuries. A third victim, a child, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. All said to have non-life threatening injuries.

The fifth child injured was a 3-year old who was grazed by gunfire at an Arlington shooting range.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said urgent action is needed on guns.

“We have to move forward with better gun education. People should have handguns secured where children can't get to them,” Price said on Monday.