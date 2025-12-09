Multi-state auto theft ring discovered in North Texas; more than $370k in stolen property recovered

article

The Brief A joint investigation by multiple county and state agencies led to the discovery of a multi-state theft ring in North Texas. Authorities recovered 14 stolen trailers and pieces of equipment valued at over $370,000 in a search conducted in Kaufman County. An arrest warrant has been issued for one subject, and officials expect more warrants as the investigation remains ongoing across five states.



A joint investigation spanning multiple counties and states has resulted in the recovery of more than $370,000 in stolen trailers and equipment and the issuance of an arrest warrant, according to a release from the Hopkins and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Offices.

Multi-state theft ring discovered in North Texas

What we know:

Investigators with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, initiated the operation after assisting other agencies with a theft investigation involving equipment and trailers purchased using fraudulent documents. Investigators soon connected the scheme to similar cases across multiple counties in Texas, including Cooke County.

The coordinated effort, which included investigators from Cooke County, culminated on Dec. 8, 2025, with the execution of a search warrant in Kaufman County.

The search, conducted with the assistance of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the recovery of 14 confirmed stolen items of equipment and trailers. The recovered property, valued at more than $370,000, had been reported stolen across multiple states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri.

What they're saying:

Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum praised the inter-agency cooperation. "The success of this operation highlights the power of inter-agency task forces in tackling organized criminal activity that crosses county and state lines," Tatum said.

What's next:

An arrest warrant has been issued for one subject, and authorities expect additional warrants to be issued as the investigation remains ongoing.