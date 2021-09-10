Multi-faith coalition holds day of service ahead of 9/11 anniversary
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A multi-faith coalition is joining forces to care for Afghani refugees as part of a day of service ahead of Saturday’s 9/11 anniversary.
The Islamic Association of Fort Worth, Northwood Church and Temple Shalom are gathering care packages for those sheltering in the U.S.
It's part of a much larger nationwide unity initiative aimed at getting people to work together despite their differences.
MORE: 9/11 Anniversary Coverage
Advertisement