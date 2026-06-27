Multi-agency investigation underway after 4 shot in East Texas Whataburger parking lot

article

The Brief Two people were killed and two others were injured during an early morning shooting Saturday in a Whataburger parking lot on Victory Drive in Marshall, Texas. First responders transported the two surviving victims to local hospitals, but their current medical conditions have not been released. A massive multi-agency task force, including the Texas Rangers, is investigating the incident, but authorities have not yet released information on potential suspects or a motive.



Two people were killed and two others were injured during an early morning shooting in an East Texas Whataburger parking lot, police said Saturday.

Whataburger parking lot shooting

What we know:

Marshall Police Department patrol officers responded to the scene at 1:50 a.m. following a 911 call reporting gunfire at the Whataburger on Victory Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found four people with gunshot wounds in the restaurant's parking lot. Two of the victims died at the scene. Marshall Fire Department paramedics took the remaining two victims to local medical facilities for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

The identities of those killed are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Detectives from the department's Criminal Investigations Division and investigators with the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force are leading the investigation.

A large contingent of law enforcement agencies is assisting with the active case, including the Texas Rangers, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS Patrol, the Harrison County District Attorney's Office, and the Longview Police Department.

Authorities have not released information regarding a motive or any potential suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or submit anonymous tips through Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.