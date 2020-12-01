Mountain lion caught on camera near Rowlett in rare sighting

A property owner near Rowlett recorded a mountain lion in a rare sighting.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists confirm the sighting from last week and say it’s highly unlikely the elusive animal will ever be seen again in an urban area.

Seeing a mountain lion in the wild is extremely uncommon since they primarily move around at night.

Biologists suspect the lion is a young male who was passing through the area in search of a home range.

Although it is a rare sighting, the public can report any suspected mountain lion activity to their local game warden.