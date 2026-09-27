Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on North Freeway in Fort Worth

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The Brief A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the northbound North Freeway in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police officers and the Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the wreck. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.



A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the city's north side, police said.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Fort Worth

What we know:

North Division officers responded to the major accident at 1:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of the northbound North Freeway, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a single motorcycle had crashed, and the operator died at the scene.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to investigate the cause of the wreck. Additional details regarding the identity of the victim have not yet been released.