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Motorcyclist killed in Hunt County crash on Hwy. 66

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Published  May 4, 2026 9:45am CDT
Hunt County
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • A 68-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle and sliding into a ditch on Highway 66 in Hunt County.
    • Texas DPS identified the victim as George Bee, noting he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the single-vehicle crash.
    • The cause of the accident remains unknown as investigators work to determine why Bee lost control of the motorcycle.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hunt County over the weekend.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 66 near County Road 2112.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 68-year-old George Bee lost control while heading south on the highway. He ended up sliding into a ditch.

Bee was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, DPS officials said.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear what caused Bee to lose control.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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