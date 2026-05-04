Motorcyclist killed in Hunt County crash on Hwy. 66
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HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hunt County over the weekend.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 66 near County Road 2112.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 68-year-old George Bee lost control while heading south on the highway. He ended up sliding into a ditch.
Bee was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, DPS officials said.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear what caused Bee to lose control.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.