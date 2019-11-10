Motorcyclist dies after falling off interstate exit ramp in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed overnight Saturday after falling off an interstate exit ramp in Fort Worth.
Police responded to the I-35W and I-20 interchange just before midnight.
Witnesses told officers that the motorcyclist was taking the southbound ramp to I-20 west, when he crashed.
Officers found the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, in a grassy area near the service road below the ramp. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.