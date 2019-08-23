Motorcycle rider killed after slamming into car in Grand Prairie

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A man died and his motorcycle was left in pieces after a collision with a car in Grand Prairie, west of Dallas.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was running without headlights, speeding and made a turn before hitting a car on Belt Line Road near Marshall Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The impact was so severe, the car rolled over. Two people in the suffered serious injuries and the motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – was killed.

Police closed Belt Line Road for several hours while they investigated.