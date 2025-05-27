Fort Worth police ask for help finding driver in deadly motorcycle collision

article

The Brief Fort Worth police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on May 12. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near East Loop 820 and I-20. Police are asking anyone with information to call 817-392-4884.



Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that left one man dead on May 12.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 5500 block of East Freeway, near the interchange of East Loop 820 and Interstate 20.

Police believe multiple witnesses may have seen the collision. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim died at the scene less than 20 minutes after the crash.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Joshua John McDonald.

Authorities have not released many additional details about the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4884.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash, and no suspect vehicle description has been provided at this time.