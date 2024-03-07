Mother of missing South African girl charged with selling her

article

The mother of a South African girl missing for several weeks has been charged with selling her.

Kelly Smith has been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking offenses along with three others, two men and a woman, the Associated Press reported.

The four individuals didn't enter a plea in response to the charges, and another court hearing is scheduled for next week. They will remain in custody.

Smith’s daughter, Joslin Smith, has still not been found, and police renewed calls for the community to help find the child amid fears Joslin may have been taken to a different city or even out of the country.

After the 6-year-old went missing in February, local news outlets in South Africa reported that neighbors had accused her mother of selling the child for a little over $1,000.

One of the men charged in the case is Kelly Smith's boyfriend. The mother claims she left Joslin with him on Feb. 19 while she went to work. Joslin was reported missing that day, the Associated Press reported.

Citing court documents, the AP noted that Kelly Smith and the others accused in the case conspired to abduct Joslin and intentionally sold, delivered or exchanged her. The suspects face a sentence of life in prison if convicted of the main charge of human trafficking.

