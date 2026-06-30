Moss Creek Lake temporarily closed by City of Big Spring, ahead of July 4th
BIG SPRING, Texas - The City of Big Spring has temporarily closed Moss Creek Lake to the public because of deteriorating conditions and a lack of resources to properly maintain the property, city officials announced on Friday.
Moss Creek Lake
Why Moss Creek Lake is closing
What we know:
The closure took effect immediately and includes the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a public service announcement issued by City Manager Todd Darden.
Big Spring city officials said the lake and its surrounding facilities require significant maintenance and cleanup after years of wear. The city said it does not currently have the resources needed to operate and maintain the property at the level expected by the community.
What they're saying:
"Rather than provide an experience that does not meet those expectations, the City has chosen to temporarily close the lake while we evaluate the best path forward," the statement said.
When Will Moss Creek Lake Reopen?
What's next:
No timeline has been set for reopening the lake. Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by a news release from Big Spring's City Manager, Todd Darden.