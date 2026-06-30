Moss Creek Lake temporarily closed by City of Big Spring, ahead of July 4th

The Brief Moss Creek Lake is temporarily closed to the public effective immediately and will remain shut through the Fourth of July weekend. City officials shut down the property due to deteriorating conditions and a lack of resources needed for proper maintenance. There is currently no timeline for when the lake will reopen while the city evaluates how to move forward.



The City of Big Spring has temporarily closed Moss Creek Lake to the public because of deteriorating conditions and a lack of resources to properly maintain the property, city officials announced on Friday.

Moss Creek Lake

Why Moss Creek Lake is closing

What we know:

The closure took effect immediately and includes the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a public service announcement issued by City Manager Todd Darden.

Big Spring city officials said the lake and its surrounding facilities require significant maintenance and cleanup after years of wear. The city said it does not currently have the resources needed to operate and maintain the property at the level expected by the community.

What they're saying:

"Rather than provide an experience that does not meet those expectations, the City has chosen to temporarily close the lake while we evaluate the best path forward," the statement said.

When Will Moss Creek Lake Reopen?

What's next:

No timeline has been set for reopening the lake. Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.