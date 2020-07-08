Mosquito samples in North Texas test positive for West Nile

article

Some neighborhoods will see the mosquito trucks for the first time this summer to prevent the spread of the West Nile virus.

Dallas County confirmed mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile in Balch Springs, east of Dallas.

Ground spraying is scheduled for four zip codes – 75211, 75241, 75243 and 75180 – starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The city of Plano also found positive samples for the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in a neighborhood west of the old Collin Creek Mall. That area was sprayed Tuesday night.

People are encouraged to keep children and pets indoors during the scheduled spray times.

The Centers for Disease Control has said there is no data to suggest the new coronavirus is spread by mosquitoes.