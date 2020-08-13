More students kick off the year with virtual classes

article

Frisco ISD will start the new school year Thursday with online learning only.

The district is only providing online instruction until Sept. 3, which covers the first three weeks of the fall semester. From that point on, families can choose for their students to either continue learning at home or in the classroom for the first nine weeks of the semester.

Families will have the chance to change their selection after the first nine weeks.

All district employees are required to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to reporting to work each day and if symptoms are present they're required to stay home.

Two staff members at Memorial High School have already tested positive for the virus and are now self-quarantining for at least 14 days. Other teachers and staff members who may have had contact with them were also told to stay isolated.

Frisco ISD is one of a dozen school districts in North Texas starting the year Thursday.

Some are starting with only remote learning, including Everman ISD southwest of Fort Worth and McKinney ISD north of Dallas. Both plan to start in-person classes in September.

Many other districts will have online and in-person classes today including Blue Ridge, Maypearl, Pilot Point, Princeton, Scurry-Rosser and Wylie ISDs.

